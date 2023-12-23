Pakistan take on VictoriaXI on the 2nd and last day of the practice match on December 23. The match is being played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne and the action will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 23. This match was not part of the tour originally and was organised at the request of the Pakistan team for the players to get match practice. Unfortunately, the practice match will neither be available for live streaming nor live telecast. Fans can follow the score of the match on the social media handles of both teams.'Mere Pas Bhi Ek Hi Hai' Babar Azam Gives Witty Reply to Lady Asking For His Hat As He Gave Autograph to Fans in Australia, Video Goes Viral!

Victoria vs Pakistan Day 1 Recap

Two-day practice match - Pakistan vs Victoria XI Stumps (day 1) at Junction Oval, Melbourne Pakistan: 323-8 dec in 78.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 70 retired, Salman Ali Agha 51, Mohammad Rizwan 50 retired, Imam-ul-Haq 37, Sarfaraz Ahmed 35, Saim Ayub 30, Abdullah Shafique 26; DCN… — Pakistan Cricket Live (@TheRealPCB_Live) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)