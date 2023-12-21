Pakistan lost the first Test match against Australia at Perth and currently preparing for second Test of the three-match series at Melbourne starting from December 26, Boxing Day. Ahead of that, Babar Azam was spotted giving some fans at the practice venue. Amidst that, a lady asked Babar if she could have Babar's hat. In reply, Babar said 'mere pas bhi ek hi hai' (Even I have only one". Fans loved his response and made the video viral on social media. Former Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali Applies for National Cricket Academy Director’s Post in Lahore.

Babar Azam Gives Witty Reply to Lady Asking For His Hat

Fan : "Bhai Mujhy apki Hat chaiye" Babar : "Mery pas bii ik hii hai" and smiled. pic.twitter.com/qHpaOkoj9v — JIMMRZ (@Jimmrz_) December 21, 2023

