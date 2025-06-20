After winning the ODI series, South Africa Women will clash with West Indies Women in the first T20I of the three-match series. The West Indies vs South Africa Women's T20I Series 2025 begins on June 20, 2025. The West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I 2025 will be hosted at the 3Ws Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 17. Unfortunately, the WI-W vs SA-W 1st T20I 2025 live telecast viewing option is not available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. However, fans can watch the WI-W vs SA-W 1st T20I 2025 live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass worth 25 INR. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of ODI WC.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I 2025 Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

New series, new hope, new expectations! The T20I series starts NOW & we’re bringing the heat to every ball, every boundary & every wicket! Let’s Rally behind the Maroon!🏝️🏆#WIWvSAW | #MaroonWarriors | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/oRfRrApFTV — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 20, 2025

