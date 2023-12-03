West Indies will take on England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on December 3, Sunday. The WI vs ENG match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the West Indies vs England 1st ODI 2023 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will be unable to watch the action of the WI vs ENG 1st ODI on their TV sets. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the series and the WI vs ENG 1st ODI 2023 live streaming will be available on the app as well as the website. Daryl Mitchell Completes 4,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat in BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023.

WI vs ENG 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Back in action! 🦁 📍 Antigua 🆚 West Indies 🏏 1st ODI ⏰ 13.30 (GMT) 🏝️ #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xFgBvMjn9b — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 3, 2023

