New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Saturday. Mitchell achieved this milestone during Bangladesh's first Test against New Zealand at Sylhet. In the match, Mitchell performed well with the bat, scoring 41 in the first innings and posting a knock of 58 in the second innings. Following this, in 114 international games, Mitchell has scored 4,061 runs at an average of 41.43. His best score is 190. Mitchell has 11 centuries and 19 fifties in 117 innings in international cricket. Bangladesh Beat New Zealand by 150 Runs in 1st Test, Secure Maiden Victory Against Kiwis in Tests At Home.

Mitchell has played 19 Tests, scoring 1,415 runs at an average of 56.60, with five centuries and nine fifties in 29 innings. His best score is 190. The all-rounder is also very consistent in ODIs, scoring 1,577 runs at an average of 52.56, with a strike rate of 98.07. He has scored six centuries and five fifties in the format, with the best score of 134. He has also played 56 T20Is, scoring 1,069 runs at an average of 24.86, with the best score of 72*. He has scored five fifties in the format and his runs have come at a strike rate of over 137.

Mitchell arrived in Bangladesh for the Test series after an incredible ICC Cricket World Cup in India. He ended as the fifth-highest run-maker in the tournament with 552 runs at an average of 69.00 and strike rate of over 111, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 134 against India.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh made history on Saturday, with a ten-wicket haul by Taijul Islam, including six wickets in the second innings, guiding the team to their first-ever home Test win against New Zealand by 150 runs at Sylhet. With this, the Tigers take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series and have gained crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Najmul Hossain Shanto elected to bat first after winning the toss. Bangladesh's top-order tried to make the best of decent batting conditions, even as the wicket had some turn. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 86 in 166 balls, with 11 fours while Shanto and Mominul Haque also contributed a useful 37 runs each at the top of the line-up.

Led by Glenn Phillips (4/53), New Zealand fought back well and Bangladesh sank from a strong 180/2 to 310 all out. Kyle Jamieson, and spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets while Southee and Ish Sodhi got one scalp. Kane Williamson's 104 in 205 balls, with 11 fours supplemented by Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42) helped the tourists gain a seven-run lead. Taijul Islam (4/109) was the standout Bangladesh performer along with batter Mominul Haque (3/4). NZ was bundled out for 317 in 101.5 overs in their first innings.

In the second innings, a gutsy century from skipper Najmul (105 in 198 balls, with 10 fours) and a good fifty from Mushfiqur Rahim (67) helped Bangladesh set a target of 332. Bangladesh was bundled out for 338, leading the game by 331 runs. Ajaz (4/148) led the Kiwi bowling from the front, while Ish Sodhi, Phillips and skipper Tim Southee were also among the wickets. Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions As Broadcaster Shows Men Urinating in Woods Outside Stadium During BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023.

The tourists crumbled with Bangladesh spinners attacking and folded for 181 despite late resistance from Daryl Mitchell (58), Sodhi (22) and Southee (34). Taijul stood out once again with 6/75. Taijul was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

