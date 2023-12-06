West Indies will aim for a series win while England will look to bounce back when these two sides meet in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. England were outplayed in the first ODI with Windies captain Shai Hope scoring a century. The 2nd ODI will also be played at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium in Antigua and Barbuda and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India can, however, enjoy WI vs ENG live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Shai Hope Reveals Conversation With MS Dhoni After Scoring Century in West Indies’ Four-Wicket Victory Over England in 1st ODI 2023.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI on FanCode

