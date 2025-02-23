With the first T20I getting rained off, Zimbabwe and Ireland will clash in the second game of the three-match. The ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I 2025 match will be held at Harare Sports Club, and start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the ZIM vs IRE 2025 Series live telecast is unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in India. However, fans in India can find viewing options of the Zimbabwe national cricket team vs Ireland national cricket team 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website with a match pass worth INR 59. Ben Curran, Brother of Tom and Sam Curran, Becomes First Member of His Family To Hit a Century in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI 2025.

ZIM vs IRE 2nd T20I 2025

Wear your colours and rally behind the boys against Ireland this February, as the two sides first lock horns in a Test match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from 6 to 10 February. The action will then move to Harare Sports Club in the capital for the white-ball segment of the… pic.twitter.com/msxEQ0oEdY — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 23, 2025

