There's never a dull moment with Rohit Sharma on the field. On Day 3, the Indian captain was heard urging his teammates to get the ball back in play quickly with the team behind on over-rate. This happened at the end of the 69th over of England's first innings with Tom Hartley smashing the ball for a four off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. The stump microphone caught the Indian skipper's saying, "Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar, humlog 3 over peeche hai. Agar ye log all out hogaye na toh humlogo ko 3 over ka woh lagega." (Please get the ball back in play quickly. We are behind the over-rate by three overs. If they are all-out, we would be given a penalty) Rohit's comments and the video of the same went viral on social media. England were 305/7 at that point but could not add much more to the total, being bowled out for 319 runs. Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Others Applaud Yashasvi Jaiswal After He Scores Third Test Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Urges Team to Get Ball Back to Play Quickly

Rohit said " Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to hmlog ko wo lagega 😭😭” pic.twitter.com/8Iqsfp8xuY — Kuljot Singh (@KuljotSingh_4_5) February 17, 2024

