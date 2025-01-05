Amidst rumours of his divorce from wife Dhanashree Verma, an old video of India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has resurfaced, where the player could be seen in a drunk state. The viral clip is from 2023, in which Chahal was escorted towards his car by either his friend or support member. Lately, the 34-year-old has shared several cryptic posts on his Instagram, which has only fueled the rumours about his separation from Dhanashree. ‘You Know Your Pain…’ Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Divorce Rumours With His Wife Dhanashree Verma.

A Drunk Yuzvendra Chahal In An Old Viral Clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gentlemen Thought (@the.gentlemen.thought)

Yuzvendra Chahal From 2023

