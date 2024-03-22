The Indian Premier League (IPL) took to social media and shared the reaction of Chennai Super Kings' newly crowned captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Ruturaj said, "Last year itself Mahi bhai hinted about captaincy at some point in time and told me to be ready because it should not come as a surprise." Ruturaj also mentioned how he talked to Faf Du Plessis about the same. Ms Dhoni will continue to compete as a player for the IPL 2024 season. Scroll down to learn more about what Ruturaj said. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Congratulates and Hugs Ruturaj Gaikwad After He Takes Over Captaincy from MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

