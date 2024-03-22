The CEO of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kasi Viswanathan was present at Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram stadium during the training session ahead of the first match of the IPL 2024 season against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The CEO went on to hug and congratulate the newly crowned CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both can be seen exchanging a few words. This will thus begin the new era of CSK from IPL 2024. MS Dhoni will continue to play as a player for CSK during the IPL 2024 season. ‘Thank You Thala’, Delhi Capitals Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni As He Quits CSK Captaincy Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

CSK CEO, kasi thatha congratulating & hugging our Rutu today after becoming the new captain 😍💛🫂



New era begins 🧿✨#ChennaiSuperKings #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/V6IZj8NSfQ— LeoDas MSDian™ 🦁 (@Hyena_Das) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)