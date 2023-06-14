India’s wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has criticised the selection committee for droping batsman Baba Indrajith from the South Zone squad. Despite being one of the most consistent performers, the selectors decided to omit the batsman for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Talking to Twitter, the wicketkeeper batsman lashed out at the selectors for dropping Baba Indrajith. BCCI Announces Adidas as Team India's Kit Sponsor.

Dinesh Karthik Questions Baba Indrajith's Absence

I DONT understand selection committee these days BABA INDRAJITH plays for Rest of India against MP in the first week of March 2023. There has been no first class matches post that , but he doesn't feature for SOUTH ZONE in the duleep trophy. Can someone tell me why??#bcci — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 14, 2023

