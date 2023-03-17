Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he loves india so much, he even had his Aadhar card made. News agency ANI quoted the speedster as saying that “I love India and have a lot of friends there. I used to travel to India so much, in fact, I have had my Aadhar Card made.” He said this during the ongoing Legends League Cricket in Qatar’s Doha. Shoaib Akhtar, Former Pakistan Pacer, Calls for Unlimited Bouncers and Bodyline To Be Legalised in Test Cricket.

