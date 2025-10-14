Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad today, October 14. According to an official statement by Qatar Airways, the Doha-Hong Kong flight QR816 made a precautionary emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical issue. "The aircraft landed safely at around 2:30 PM, and all passengers are safe. Technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the condition of the aircraft," Qatar Airways said. Qatar Airways Sued as Vegetarian Passenger Chokes to Death Mid-Flight After Being Told To ‘Eat Around’ Meat-Based Meal; Family Seeks Damages for Wrongful Death.

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 From Doha to Hong Kong Diverted to Ahmedabad

Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad, made a precautionary emergency landing due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at around 2:30 PM, and all passengers are safe. Technical checks are currently being carried out to assess the… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)