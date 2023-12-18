In a recent social post, Sachin Tendulkar shared feelings about his father on his birthday. Sachin wrote an emotional note for his father on his social media page. Sachin wrote, "My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams." Sachin also mentioned that his father's "thinking was ahead of his time." Sachin also expressed how much he misses his father every day. Has Sachin Tendulkar Stepped Down As Mumbai Indians Mentor After Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma As Captain? Here’s All the Truth.

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Sachin Tendulkar

My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams. I think the way he raised all his children--always giving us love and freedom--is an excellent lesson in parenting. His… pic.twitter.com/b1qumJnuNO— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2023

