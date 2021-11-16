International Cricket Council(ICC) announced a plan for the decade that would include eight tournaments between 2024-2031 including the T20 Men's World Cup, Champions Trophy and Men's Cricket World Cup. The 12 host nations for men's white-ball cricket have also been confirmed for different tournaments which includes India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, Zimbabwe, among the others. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Winner: Australia’s Road to Their Maiden Men's T20I WC Title.

Check Out ICC's Plan for the Decade:

Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments announced 🔥 14 different host nations confirmed 🌏 Champions Trophy officially returns 🙌https://t.co/OkZ2vOpvVQ pic.twitter.com/uwQHnna92F — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2021

