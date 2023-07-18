The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to get underway on October 5 in India. The marquee event will witness ten teams battling it out on the grandest of them all for the coveted prize. As the teams are building up to the global tournament, the cut-off date for the World Cup 2023 has been announced. All the participating nations will need to submit their squads for high-profile competition by September 5. ICC Releases Poster for ODI World Cup 2023 in India, Features Captain of All Ten Teams

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Cut-Off Date Revealed

The cut-off date to announce the World Cup squad is September 5th. pic.twitter.com/SXIc1vIMRZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2023

