India and Pakistan are set to meet one another yet again in an ICC tournament which is supposedly the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as per some reports. The final of the tournament is likely to be played in Barbados. India is expected to face Pakistan on June 9, 2024 in New York. The Indian cricket team is set to begin their ICC T20 WC 2024 campaign on June 5 against Ireland. India Claims Top Spot in WTC 2023–25 Points Table After Stellar Victory Against South Africa in 2nd Test at Cape Town.

The matchup between India and Pakistan is always the highly anticipated cause of their arch rivalry. Both India and Pakistan have won the tournament once. India won the very first edition of the tournament back in 2007. Pakistan won the second edition of the tournament in 2009.

India went on to become a runner-up in the 2014 edition of the ICC T20 WC. Pakistan went on to become a runner-up twice once in the 2007 edition and then in the 2022 edition. India has met Pakistan a total number of seven times during the T20 World Cup. India stands dominant with six wins and Pakistan only has a single win. ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year 2023 Award: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill Nominated.

Both India and Pakistan will be looking forward to clinching the title for a second time. The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is expected to be played at the end of June. This will be the first time the US will be hosting an official ICC tournament. India is also expected to play all their Super 8 matches of the tournament in the West Indies.

