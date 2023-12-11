ICC has announced the entire schedule and the new format of the upcoming U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 set to be played in South Africa. 16 teams are divided into four groups and the top three teams from each group will advance to the super six stage. The fourth placed teams from group A and D will play each other and the fourth placed teams from group B and C will play each other before their tournament ends. The Super Six stage features two groups of six teams , the top three of group A and D combined and the top three of group B and C combined. The wins, points and NRR they earned against their fellow Super Six teams will be carried forward. Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Six against opponents from the corresponding group that finished in different group stage positions. The top two teams from each group of Super Six will qualify for the semifinal. ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced; India to Open Campaign Against Bangladesh On January 2.

ICC Reveals New Format for Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024

A brand new format in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 for the next generation to showcase their talent 🎇#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nKQAZf92xr — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 11, 2023

