In this unpredictable tournament of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe and Ireland have made their way to Super 12 Fixtures. Ireland played against West Indies today (Friday, October 21) in Bellerive Oval, Hobart and defeated two-time champion West Indies by nine wickets. In the second game, Zimbabwe knocked out Scotland and that ends the tour for Scotland. Ireland and Zimbabwe head to Super 12 round now from Group B.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: Updated Super 12 Fixtures

Zimbabwe and Ireland complete the teams in the Super 12 phase that begins tomorrow! 🙌🏻 Check the updated groups here 👉🏻 https://t.co/xvpQaIitkQ#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WxLcnxhCpd — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2022

