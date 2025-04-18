The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match attracted headlines for several reasons, one of them being the no-ball call after wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were found to be in front of the stumps. This happened on the fifth ball of the seventh over in the run-chase, bowled by Zeeshan Ansari when Ryan Rickelton attempted to hit the ball through the off-side but was caught with Pat Cummins being the fielder. He had left but was recalled after the third umpire found that Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were marginally in front of the stumps when the shot was played and it was turned into a no-ball with the batter also getting a free hit. Taking to X, Varun Chakaravarthy wrote, "If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no-ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do. Thinking out loud!! What do u all think???" IPL 2025: Why Was Ryan Rickelton Given Not Out Despite Clear Catch By Pat Cummins? How Heinrich Klaasen’s Gloves Impacted The Decision? Check Out What Wicket-Keeper Rule Says.

KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy Reacts to Controversial No-Ball Call

If the keeper's gloves come in front of the stumps, it should be a dead ball and a warning to the keeper so that he doesn't do that again !!! Not a no ball and a free hit!! What did the bowler do🙄🙄 Thinking out loud!! What do u all think??? — Varun Chakaravarthy🇮🇳 (@chakaravarthy29) April 17, 2025

