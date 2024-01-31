Pakistan's all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed was seen having a heated conversation with Larkana Challengers' Asad Shafiq during the eighth over of the Sindh Premier League 2024 match between Larkana Challengers and Karachi Ghazis. After bowling a delivery Iftikhar went straight to Asad as can be seen in the video. All the fellow players came and separated both Iftikhar and Asad who were having a heated argument. Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistan Cricket Board to Follow Policy of One Captain Across Formats to Prevent Infighting.

Watch Video Here

Iftikhar Ahmed got aggressive with Asad Shafiq Was this a bit on the unprofessional side? Who's wrong here? #Iftimania pic.twitter.com/QIqDGdcFSl — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)