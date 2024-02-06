The International League T20 2024 has produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. In the next fixture, Dubai Capitals will be facing the Gulf Giants on Tuesday, February 06, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ILT20 2024: Ravi Bopara, Joshua Little, David Willey Help Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Register Win Over Sharjah Warriors.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming and Telecast Details

With both teams in contention for a playoff spot, who will come out on 🔝?🤔 Tune in at 8 PM on @AndPicturesIN and @ZEE5Shows 📺#DCvGG | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/2lJH0ZlLtU — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 6, 2024

