The International League T20 is back and will commence with it's season two from January 19. In the opening fixture, Gulf Giants will be facing Sharjah Warriors on Friday, January 19, 2024. The game will start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Both teams will look to start their campaign with a win. The important ILT20 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors will be telecasted live on An Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ILT20 2024: Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore Eye Winning Start for Sharjah Warriors Against Gulf Giants.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Live Telecast and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)