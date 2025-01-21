With two wins in four games, both Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates will try to push for the top spot with a win in the next match as they face each other in match number 14 of the ILT20 2025 season. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates International T20 League Cricket Match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)