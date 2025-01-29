Table-toppers Desert Vipers will clash against Gulf Giants in the ongoing International League 2025 (ILT20) on January 29. The Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants ILT20 match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can also be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves After Taking Muhammad Waseem’s Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live

Match 2️⃣4️⃣ Table toppers Desert Vipers come off a big loss that hurt their NRR. And they take on a resurgent Gulf Giants side, who come in on the back of two wins. Will the Vipers break away from the pack with another win, or will the Giants climb up the ladder and enter the… pic.twitter.com/v3U7LBvtKv — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 29, 2025

