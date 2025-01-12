The Gulf Giants will meet the Sharjah Warriorz in the third match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 on Sunday. The Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz blockbuster action will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The thrilling clash between these two franchises will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz UAE T20 League 2025 match online. ILT20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of International League T20 Season 3.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Live Streaming

