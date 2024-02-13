Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face Dubai Capitals in ILT20 Eliminator Match, hoping to qualify for Qualifier two. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders finished third, while Dubai Capitals finished fourth in the ILT20 group stage. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Eliminator Match will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Live streaming on the Zee5 App.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Vs Dubai Capitals Live Telecast is available on Zee

Playoffs time in #DPWorldILT20 Season 2 💥 The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders face off against the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Which team are you backing in this crunch fixture? 💪#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #ADKRvGG pic.twitter.com/YrCZHAt1mz — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 13, 2024

