Without a win after nine games, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be desperate to get off the blocks in this match when they face Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20 (ILT20), The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting this contest, beginning at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ZEE Cinema, ZEE Cinema HD, ZEE Anmol Cinema, ZEE Thirai, ZEE Bangla Cinema, ZEE Zest, ZEE Zest HD, &Pictures HD, &Flix, &Flix HD channels will be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Zee5 app and website. Sherfane Rutherford Smashes Yusuf Pathan for Five Consecutive Sixes in an Over During Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)