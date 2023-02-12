International League T20 has now entered its climax. In the final of the ILT20, Gulf Giants will be facing Desert Vipers on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The winner of the match will lift the trophy of the ILT20 2023. Both teams have shown consisitent dominance over the season and will face-off for one final time. The Final match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will be telecasted live on ZeeCinema in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website.

ILT20 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

