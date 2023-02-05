Dubai Capitals will take on MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20) on Sunday, February 5. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match will be available on ZEE Cinema, ZEE Cinema HD, ZEE Anmol Cinema, ZEE Thirai, ZEE Bangla Cinema, ZEE Zest, ZEE Zest HD, &Pictures HD, &Flix, &Flix HD channels. Fans who want to watch this game online, can do so on the Zee5 app and website. 'Six Sixes in An Over'! Iftikhar Ahmed Hits Wahab Riaz for 36 Runs in One Over During Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Exhibition Match (Watch Video).

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

The anticipation is palpable as the best of @Dubai_Capitals meets the might of @MIEmirates at the Dubai International Stadium. 👊 Who will have the last laugh?#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #DCvMIE pic.twitter.com/ELSE3pNRdV — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 5, 2023

