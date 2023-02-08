International League T20 has now entered its business stage. In qualifier 1, Gulf Giants will be facing Desert Vipers on Wednesday, February 08, 2023. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The winner of the match will directly qualify for the final of ILT20 2023. Meanwhile, the losing team will get one more chance to make the final. They will face the winner of the eliminator match between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals. The important ILT20 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will be telecasted live on ZeeCinema in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers on on Zee5

