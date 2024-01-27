Gulf Giants have played three matches in the series and they are currently ranked third on the points table with one win, while Dubai Capitals have also played three matches in the series and they are currently ranked second on the points table with two wins. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Live streaming on the Zee5 App. Jasprit Bumrah Sends Stumps Flying As He Dismisses Ben Duckett With a Beauty in IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Live on Zee Cricket

When titans collide, sparks fly ✨ Who will come out on top in this showdown❓ #GGvDC | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/wUR2VriSL6 — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 27, 2024

