Jasprit Bumrah provided India with a vital breakthrough as he dismissed Ben Duckett on day three of India vs England 1st Test 2024. The left-hander was scoring at will and looking threatening to take the game away from India. Bumrah clocked 142.4 kph as he bowled an in-swinging length ball to Duckett. The batsman failed to make any connection as the ball hit top of the off-stump to send the wicket cartwheeling! India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 3.

Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling!

Never in doubt!@Jaspritbumrah93 gets his man and the off-stump is out of the ground 🔥🔥 Ben Duckett departs for 47. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zlPk2nVgdb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2024

