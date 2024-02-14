MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will play in the ILT20 qualifier 1 match to determine which team qualifies for the final. Gulf Giants finished second in the ILT20 group stage, while MI Emirates came out on top. MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Eliminator Match will take place at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Live streaming on the Zee5 App. ILT20 2024: Dubai Capitals Dazzle To Knock Out Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Eliminator.

Playoffs time in #DPWorldILT20 Season 2 💥 The MI Emirates face off against the Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium. Which team are you backing in this crunch fixture? 💪#AllInForCricket #MIEvGG pic.twitter.com/ZGVHBRApx8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 14, 2024

