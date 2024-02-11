Sharjah Warriors currently sit fifth on the points table and will have to beat Desert Vipers by a very large margin in order to qualify for the playoffs for Ilt20 2024. Desert Vipers have played nine matches in the series and are ranked last on the points table with three victories. Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The exciting game will be played at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Live streaming on the Zee5 App. ILT20 2024: Gulf Giants Secure Qualifier 1 Berth, Beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 3 Runs.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Live on Zee Cricket

The Sharjah Warriors go head-to-head against the Desert Vipers in match 3️⃣0️⃣ of #DPWorldILT20 Season 2 🏏 #AllInForCricket #SWvDV pic.twitter.com/sX3BnpzG66 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 11, 2024

