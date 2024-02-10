The Gulf Giants are currently ranked second in the points table and have had a good tournament so far. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have played nine matches so far in the series and are currently ranked third on the points table with five victories. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The exciting game will be played at 04:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Cinema has Broadcasting rights to the UAE T20 League 2023. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Live Telecast will be available on Zee Cricket. Fans can enjoy Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Live streaming on the Zee5 App. SA20 2024: Durban Super Giants’ Batting To Battle Sunrisers Eastern Cape Seam Attack in Final.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Live on Zee Cricket

A match with massive repercussions 😲 A crucial battle for the playoffs spots pits Gulf Giants against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ⚔️ Which side will come out on 🔝? #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #GGvADKR | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/s95K38kq1D — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 10, 2024

