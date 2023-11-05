Virat Kohli came up with a classy response when he learned about Sachin Tendulkar's congratulatory post for him after his record-equalling 49th ODI century in India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. Kohli now has the same number of centuries as the Master Blaster and is one away from breaking his record. Sachin had earlier congratulated Kohli, wishing for him to break the record soon and the 35-year-old responded saying, "To equal my hero's record in ODI is a huge honour for me. People like comparisons, I am never going to be as good as him...He is always going to be my hero regardless of what happens. It is an emotional moment for me," Kohli said. ‘Hope You Break My Record…’ Sachin Tendulkar Reacts as Virat Kohli Equals His Tally of 49 ODI Centuries During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)