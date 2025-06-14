South Africa won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-27 title by beating Australia in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground by five wickets. It is a historic moment for the Proteas as they were finally able to go over the line. This is South Africa's first ICC title after 27 years and it made the moment further special. As former South African captain and currently commentator, Graeme Smith was taking post-match reactions of the players, Keshav Maharaj broke down in tears while conversing with him. Fans could feel his emotions and the video went viral on social media. South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy in 27 Years.

Keshav Maharaj Breaks Down In Tears

