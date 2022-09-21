India are hosting Australia for a three-match T20I series which has started from September 20. The Hyderabad City will host the third and final game of the series on September 25. However, the fans, who were excited to watch their favourite stars in the stadium, faced troubles in buying match tickets. In a recent viral video on twitter, the sorry state of affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association have been presented as hundreds of people are rushing to buy tickets offline at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad. It has been learnt that tickets will be available on September 22.

Watch fans Rushing for tickets of IND vs AUS 3rd T20I:

@hycricket_HCA this is utter negligence . No intimation about tickets till now. people gathered from 5AM #hyderabadtickets#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/PZ5x4MWHDW — Raviteja Vemula (@RavitejaRaVs38) September 21, 2022

People Rushing for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Tickets:

It's getting violent at @hycricket_HCA finally no tickets today but people here are not in a mood to go back home bare handed#INDvsAUS #hyderbadtickets pic.twitter.com/fpYpp3qscm — Raviteja Vemula (@RavitejaRaVs38) September 21, 2022

