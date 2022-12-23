Indian batter Shreyas Iyer scored his fifth test 50 in the first innings of IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Shreyas came to bat after Kohli's dismissal. The Indian batter decided to play his natural game and put the pressure back on Bangladesh bowlers. Along with Rishabh Pant, he stitched a 100-run partnership. With the duo playing aggressively, India are 226-4 after the end of 61 overs. They are only 1 run behind Bangladesh's first-innings total. The tea has been taken. Blood Oozes from Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Nose As he Falls on his Face While Attempting Shreyas Iyer's Catch During IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer Brings Up 50

