Virat Kohli, India's ace batter has been excluded from India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 in Nagpur, with England winning the toss, and opting to bat first. For India, pacer Harshit Rana, and young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal are making their India one-day debuts. Skipper Rohit Sharma stated that Kohli informed the team about facing knee problems on Wednesday night, and thus has been not included in the XI as a precautionary measure. IND vs ENG 2025: India Captain Rohit Sharma Provides Fitness Update on Star Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of England ODI Series.

England Win Toss, Opt To Bat

