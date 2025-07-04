India comfortably move to a position of advantage after Day 3's play in the India vs England second Test match at Edgbaston. They now have a lead of 244 runs with still nine wickets remaining in their hand. England started the Day with the bat on a poor note with Akash Deep striking back-to-back, pushing the hosts to 84/5 in no time. But Jamie Smith and Harry Brook counter-attacked putting up a mammoth partnership of 303 runs. Brook was cleaned up by Akash Deep which opened the window of comeback for India and Mohammed Siraj capitalised on it to scalp a six-wicket haul and helped India take a lead of 180 runs. Batting in the second innings, India are 64/1 with the loss of only Yashasvi Jaiswal. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Picks Up Six-Wicket Haul in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps

Stumps on Day 3. An incredible partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith lit up the day, but India have extended their lead to 2️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ runs. pic.twitter.com/rn8w0nU2LK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2025

