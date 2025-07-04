DSP Siraj memes went viral on social media after Mohammed Siraj picked up a six-wicket haul in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 4. The Indian pacer stepped up and made his presence felt in the absence of a stalwart like Jasprit Bumrah and finished with figures of 6/70, helping India bowl England out for 407 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj, earlier on Day 3, had picked up two wickets in two balls, dismissing Joe Root and Ben Stokes. This was Mohammed Siraj's fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and he walked out of the field with fans cheering and lauding his performance. For the unversed, DSP Siraj memes, have gone viral whenever Mohammed Siraj is in action and it is in reference to him being named the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police. Mohammed Siraj Scalps Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

'DSP Siraj is Known for Arresting'

Bazball is known for speeding. But DSP Siraj is known for arresting pic.twitter.com/YfPBcP41w4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 4, 2025

'DSP Siraj Today'

Haha

DSP Siraj to Akashdeep pic.twitter.com/iA1kM3bVbU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 4, 2025

'Five Arrested'

Hilarious

Six wickets for DSP Siraj 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4DOWI8dalL — maithun (@Being_Humor) July 4, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)