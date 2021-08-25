Indian Virat Kohli has won the toss and have opted to bat against England in the third Test match at the Headingley Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Check tweet here:

3rd Test. India win the toss and elect to bat https://t.co/FChN8SV3VR #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2021

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

