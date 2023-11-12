India have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have already made it to the semifinals and will be looking to get a good time before the all-important semis. Interestingly, India have fielded an unchanged side. Is India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

India Wins Toss

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss & elect to bat in Bengaluru and remain unchanged!

Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/efDilI0KZP#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/CX956WgHiO

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)