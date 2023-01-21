Indian bowlers have made a superb start in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Put to bat first, New Zealand lost opener Finn Allen in the very first over. The Blackcaps then kept losing wickets and at were five down for just 15 runs on board. While Mohammed Shami picked two wickets, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur chipped in with a wicket each. Bizarre! Rohit Sharma Forgets What to Opt for After Winning the Toss in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Funny Video).

NZ 15/5

2ND ODI. WICKET! 10.3: Tom Latham 1(17) ct Shubman Gill b Shardul Thakur, New Zealand 15/5 https://t.co/tdhWDoSwrZ #INDvNZ @mastercardindia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023

Shami Picks His Second Wicket

