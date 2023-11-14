Virat Kohli is all set to become the first Indian cricketer to play four ODI World Cup semifinals as India takes on New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli was part of the Indian team that played the semifinals in 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have featured in three semis as well. India vs New Zealand Semi Final Prediction: Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Men in Blue to Beat Kiwis in ICC Cricket World Cup Semis.

Virat Kohli Set to Create This Record

Virat Kohli is set to become the FIRST Indian to play 4 ODI World Cup semifinals. Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni played 3 semifinals. pic.twitter.com/r9mJE7Zu3P — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 14, 2023

