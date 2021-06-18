Netizens react with funny memes as rain plays spoilsport on Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final.
#INDvNZ #WTC21 #SouthamptonWeather
People are eagerly waiting for #WTCFinal to kick off from today.
Meanwhile rain at Southampton pic.twitter.com/tDrZFb2XDD
— Aamir.Shaikh.05🇮🇳 (@Aamir_Shaikh_05) June 18, 2021
Southampton Today
All of us are eagerly waiting for #wtc2021 to kick off today.
Meanwhile rain in Southampton to everyone: pic.twitter.com/6kg7bIll5K
— Being Singh (@definitely_7not) June 17, 2021
DC's Reaction
Me contacting my friends in UK for weather updates right now ☔😭#WTCFinal #WTC21 #INDvNZ#MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/6Ol8UzK6qK
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 18, 2021
Meanwhile Fans
#WTC21 to Rain in #Southampton pic.twitter.com/CA2RYfWW0r
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 18, 2021
Hello Friends
Everyone is exited for the #WTC21
Rain : pic.twitter.com/TgAAtltNw3
— Rohit 💥 (@sarcasterrk) June 18, 2021
Meanwhile Rain
Everyone is getting ready for #WTCFinal#INDvNZ
Meanwhile rain: pic.twitter.com/4URCLDxkbz
— Ratnadeep Paul (@RatnadeepPaul16) June 18, 2021
ICC's World Map
The world map that ICC refers to, before selecting a venue for an important event pic.twitter.com/2JIoIxWSPe
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 18, 2021
Scenes From Southampton
Scenes in Southampton considering 🌧️. Rain #INDvsNZ #WTCFinal2021 #Southampton #WTCFinal #WTC21 #FridayThoughts #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/GGAaHXcmLe
— वि शा ल (@_iamvish) June 18, 2021
