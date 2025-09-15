IND vs PAK memes went viral on social media after India beat Pakistan quite convincingly by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 15. Batting first, Pakistan led by Salman Ali Agha came up with a poor performance as they managed just 127/9 with Kuldeep Yadav being the best Indian bowler once again, taking three wickets for just 18 runs off his four overs. In response, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav's 47* and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 31 early on, chased down the target in just 15.5 overs without much difficulty. This was a second victory for the defending champions in the Asia Cup 2025 and with this, Suryakumar Yadav and co find themselves right at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table. Take a look at some funny memes below. Viral Video Shows Indian Dressing Room Door Being Closed As Pakistan Players Gather on Ground for Handshake After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Encounter.

Pakistan Cricket Fans' Reaction to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Result

'Babar Azam Watching this Pakistan Batting'

Haha

Indian Cricket Team Fans Celebrating Victory

Abhishek Sharma to Shaheen Afridi

'Saim Ayub Doesn't Know Where He Wants to Go'

Saim Ayub doesn't know where he wants to go 😂#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/6PhK5EUPm5 — Riaz Faridi (@MRiazFaridi2) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)